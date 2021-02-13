DANVILLE — Fears that the vaccine for COVID-19 could cause infertility or other reproductive complications were recently put to rest by an expert in what makes those parts of the body work.
Dr. Jennifer Gell, Geisinger reproductive endocrinologist, said she has received many calls from people worried about possible risks. She said people should first understand that there are no virus live viruses in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Though data from the initial trials of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 did not include pregnant women, Gell said more information has been revealed in post-trial evaluations.
"There were 36 women that were pregnant in the Pfizer trials," Gell said "Eighteen of them were in the vaccine (group) and there were no issues with those women who were pregnant when they received the vaccine."
The greater risk, Gell said, is for pregnant women who contract the potentially catastrophic coronavirus.
"Pregnant women who get COVID are at higher risks for poor outcomes," Gell said. "That's why we are strongly suggesting that pregnant women receive the vaccine."
Gell also recommended pregnant women speak with a health care provider about the risks and benefits then determine what course to take. She added that there was also no evidence to date that the virus itself will affect fertility.
"There might be some suggestion in men of some decreased sperm counts with COVID infection," Gell said. "But really at this point there is no data to suggest that there are any long-term issues with that."
Patients who search for their own medical information ought to be careful, Gell said. She recommended finding scientific sources for information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
Gell noted that live virus vaccines, immunization which contains weakened versions of live viruses, were not recommended for pregnant women. The live viruses apparently help generate antibodies to fight the reaction to the virus.
Gell said her work is usually with couples, but was shut down at the start of the pandemic as an elective service. Since May, there has been virtually no difference in the frequency of patients seeking services.
Pregnant women were moved to Phase 1A of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccination rollout late last month.
