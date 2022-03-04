Department of Justice Assault of federal officer
WILLIAMSPORT — William Henry Foster, 35, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison on a charge of assault of a federal officer inflicting bodily injury.
Foster was charged as the result of an incident which occurred Sept. 16, 2019, at United States Penitentiary, Allenwood.
According to the Department of Justice, Foster punched an officer in the head and torso, resulting in the officer sustaining abrasions on his left hand and neck, and a head contusion.
Foster’s sentence will run consecutive to a 300-month federal sentence he is serving for conspiring to commit murder.
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Luke Mengle, 26, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly being found slumped over the steering wheel of a running 2007 Pontiac.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:43 p.m. Jan. 26 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of five catalytic converters, valued at $10,000, from Brookisde Custom Homes, 16 Commerce Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between 5:35 p.m. Feb. 25 and 8:59 a.m. Feb. 28.
Firearm violation
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Beavertown man was taken into custody after troopers responded to reports of shots being fired.
Troopers said Brandon Weader was found to be in possession of a firearm, which he was not permitted to have. Multiple firearms were seized from his home.
Weader was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance, troopers said.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:13 a.m. Feb. 22 at 6947 Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 37-year-old Northumberland man was charged for allegedly violating a protection from abuse order.
Troopers said the victim was a 38-year-old Winfield woman. The alleged incident occurred at 1:47 a.m. Feb. 19 along Delp Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Child custody order violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported child custody violation.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:37 a.m. Feb. 20 at 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monore Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Evelyn Adams, 81, of Selinsgrove, reported to troopers that someone drove through her lawn, leaving tire marks.
The alleged incident occurred between 3 and 8 a.m. March 8 at 204 Quarry Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Damage is estimated at $100.
Cruelty to animals
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A dog was found walking along Park Road and 11th Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County, with several rubber bands wrapped around its muzzle.
The dog was found at 2:16 p.m. March 1, and placed in a shelter. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.