HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 54 over six area counties. Two new deaths were reported in Northumberland County.
Cases rose by 23 in Lycoming County, 14 in Northumberland County, 10 in Columbia County, seven in Montour County, and one each in Snyder and Union counties.
Statewide, cases rose by 1,376 and now total 167,928 since March. Deaths are at 8,299, according to state data.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,144 cases (73 deaths)
• Columbia County, 936 cases (36 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 752 cases (26 deaths)
• Union County, 539 cases (7 deaths)
• Snyder County, 342 cases (10 deaths)
• Montour County, 202 cases (5 deaths)
