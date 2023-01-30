MIFFLINBURG — Three Mifflinburg Intermediate school students have been selected as the January ASPIRES recipients.

Students in grades three, four and five are chosen monthly by their homeroom teachers for displaying positive behaviors such as respect, responsibility, kindness and acceptance of all others as included in the district’s anti-bullying programs. Philip Haggenstaller is the school principal working with the Kiwanis-sponsored program. Each student will receive a special certificate and cash award at the final school assembly in June.

