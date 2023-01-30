MIFFLINBURG — Three Mifflinburg Intermediate school students have been selected as the January ASPIRES recipients.
Students in grades three, four and five are chosen monthly by their homeroom teachers for displaying positive behaviors such as respect, responsibility, kindness and acceptance of all others as included in the district’s anti-bullying programs. Philip Haggenstaller is the school principal working with the Kiwanis-sponsored program. Each student will receive a special certificate and cash award at the final school assembly in June.
Harper Dagan, daughter of Stacy and Kyle Dagan, has been chosen from third grade. Harper lives in Mifflinburg with her parents and a younger sister. She cites both writing and science as her favorite subjects and enjoys gymnastics and four-wheeling when not in school. Harper aspires to be an actress or perhaps join the Army when her schooling in over.
Representing fourth grade is Teagan Shuck, son of Autumn and Kevin Shuck. Teagan has four brothers and the family lives in Mifflinburg. Teagan’s favorite subjects are math and science. He is active in the school’s Art Club and wrestles and plays soccer outside of school. Someday Teagan would like to be a Penn State wrestler and a scientist.
Heidi Hunt, a fifth grader, is a January awardee. She is the daughter of Karen and Robert Hunt of Mifflinburg. Heidi has a younger sister and enjoys her math classes, but also participates in the Art Club and school Choir. Outside of school, she plays basketball and likes to create with Play-Doh. Heidi hopes to someday become a math teacher.
