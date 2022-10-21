NORTHUMBERLAND — Applause and appreciation rang out Thursday as the Northumberland County Juvenile Court Advisory Board presented the 31st annual Juvenile Court Banquet Awards at Front Street Station, Northumberland.

Tyler Bishop, a four-year veteran of the Shamokin Police Department, was presented with the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

