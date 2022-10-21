NORTHUMBERLAND — Applause and appreciation rang out Thursday as the Northumberland County Juvenile Court Advisory Board presented the 31st annual Juvenile Court Banquet Awards at Front Street Station, Northumberland.
Tyler Bishop, a four-year veteran of the Shamokin Police Department, was presented with the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Assistant Northumberland County District Attorney Leslie Bryden presented the award to Bishop.
“Integrity is the most important aspect of being a police officer,” Bishop said. “Being able to interact with children and show them police aren’t there to hurt them but to help them is also important.”
The Honorable William Harvey and Karen Wiest Educator of the Year Award was presented to Nicole Hicks, who has taught at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School. The award was presented to Hicks by Juvenile Probation Officer Kjerstin Carl-Brown.
Juvenile Court Employee Of The Year Award was given to Amy Rodarmel. Rodarmel started with the Northumberland County Juvenile Court in 1998 and has worked in the Shamokin Area School District. Rodarmel was presented with the award by Deputy Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Lisa C. Donlan.
The Judge Michael Kivko Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Addison Pita, a senior at the Central Columbia School District.
The scholarship was established in 1991 through the juvenile court and gives $1,000 to a student wishing to further their education in criminal justice. Pita is a member of the National Honor Society and plans on attending Penn State, majoring in criminal justice.
The award was announced by retired attorney Robert Diehl, grandson of the late Judge Michael Kivko. Pita was unable to attend the banquet.
The guest speaker for the event was Silas Farrow, formerly from Shamokin. Farrrow is a Pennsylvania board certified addictions Counselor. For the last five years, he has been working directly with clients who suffer from substance and co-occurring mental health disorders.
Based on his own life experience as a person in long-term recovery and his clinical training, in 2019 Silas assisted with launching an adolescent detox/residential treatment program and is the clinical supervisor at Huntington Creek Recovery Center in Shickshinny.
Over the past several years, he has received several certifications, including becoming a certified associate addictions counselor, an international certified alcohol and drug counselor, and a certified dialectical behavioral therapy professional.
Farrow told of his struggles growing up in a good family, but said he always felt that something wasn’t right. He felt like he didn’t fit in.
To fit in, Farrow took his first drink of alcohol at age 9, and became addicted to heroin and smoking crack by age 15. Stealing and robbing to pay for his addiction, Farrow overdosed and responders had to use narcan to revive him.
In and out of over a dozen juvenile detention centers and rehab facilities, Farrow said something finally clicked when in detention in Boca Raton, Fla., where he finally found someone who helped him. While at that facility, he went to his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. He followed the steps and eventually went off to college to help those like himself.
Through his experiences he learned how to serve people.
“The way we can tell people we love them is to serve them,” said Farrow.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
