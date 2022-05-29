LEWISBURG — Vacation Bible School, for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 13-15 at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
The theme will be Monumental, with activities to include games, snacks, and music.
Preregister at cornerstone-ccf.org or call 570-768-4555 for more information.
