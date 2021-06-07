MILTON — Moms Demand Action group members wore orange as they walked over the weekend.
A group of of close to 30 walked Sunday afternoon at Milton State Park not only to draw attention to deaths caused by gun violence but also raise awareness of suicide by firearms. Most wore orange rather than their traditional red T-shirts.
Lauren Peck, Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action local group lead, explained they wore orange in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, a Chicago high school student who was shot and killed in one of that city’s parks.
“Her friends and family started to wear orange to recognize and honor all victims of gun violence across the country,” Peck said. “They chose it because that is the color hunters wear when they are out to be seen, to be visible and be noticed.”
Peck noted the Wear Orange Weekend followed June 2, Pendleton’s date of birth, and was a national observance. Locally, the group collected donations
for the youth mental health initiative led by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW).
“Our focus this year is on suicide prevention,” Peck added. “We wanted to support a community partner which works with our young people to support their mental health needs.”
The Youth Mental Health Strategy of the GSVUW provides patient advocacy and trauma/mental health services for local teens and young adults.
A recent Faith in Action panel, led by the local Moms Demand Action group, estimated an average 125 people in the Susquehanna Valley take their own lives with guns. The panel, conducted online, included members of the local clergy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.