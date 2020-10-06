DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is reminding outdoor recreation enthusiasts hunting is not allowed within the boundaries of the Montour Preserve, the Hess Recreation Area and the North Branch Canal Trail. Hunting is allowed at the Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm Trail System and does occur on adjacent private lands around all sites.
MARC encourages those spending time outdoors in coming months to always remain alert to their surroundings and wear brightly colored clothing. MARC also encourages visitors to place a brightly colored vest on pets (where allowed) and keep pets on leash and close at hand at all times.
In order to reduce the potential for dangerous interactions between various user groups at MARC-managed sites, MARC will be posting the following trail closures:
• North Branch Canal Trail closures: Thursday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Oct. 24; and Saturday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 12.
• Hopewell Park / Danville Borough Farm Trail System closures: Oct. 3, 10, 17-24 and 31; and Nov. 7, 14, 15, 21, and Nov. 28 through Dec. 12.
No trail or facility closures are planned at the Montour Preserve or the Hess Recreation Area.
Because of the increased number of user conflicts reported last fall at the site, trail closures at the Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm Trail System will be enforced by MARC, Danville Borough, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and local law enforcement agencies.
Site visitors are advised that increased enforcement is planned, including the use of trail cameras. Persons found to be entering the site on closed dates without a valid Danville Borough hunting permit and Pennsylvania hunting license will be subject to defiant trespassing and other possible charges.
MARC staff have experienced a significant increase in confrontational behavior by visitors this year and it is anticipated that such behaviors may continue or increase in coming weeks and months as the COVID-19 pandemic, political tensions, and other concerns intensify an already stressful time.
