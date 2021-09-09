MILTON — Three Milton firefighters received department Medals of Valor Wednesday for the role they played in pulling a 13-year-old girl from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The medals and plaques were presented during Wednesday’s borough council meeting to firefighters Graffus Butch Johnston, Terry Derr and Michael Poust.
Chief Scott Derr said the incident occurred Aug. 15 as the department was called to the area of the Milton State Park after receiving reports of of a girl who became distressed while swimming in the river.
According to Derr, the three who were honored were operating one of the department’s boats and safely pulled the girl out of the water.
From the time the call was dispatched, Derr said it took 12 minutes to rescue the girl from the water. That included the time it took for volunteers to respond to the station, take two boats to the river, launch the boats and navigate them to where the girl was in distress.
From the time the call was dispatched, Johnston said those involved remained focused on the task at hand.
“We had a job to do, a task,” he said. “We got there and did it.”
Johnston noted it was a bit of a challenge to quickly get to the girl as she was rapidly being swept down river.
“The department has put a lot of hours in this summer training on this type of rescue,” Johnston noted.
Derr credited the girl’s rescue to the men involved and the hours of training the department has spent focusing on water rescues.
Council President Jamie Walker praised the department and the firefighters involved in saving the girl from the river.
“We do have a lot to be thankful for,” Walker said. “The men and women of our fire department are volunteers… This is as good as it gets.”
Council member Joe Moralez reported during the meeting that Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) visited Milton Wednesday.
Following the meeting, Moralez said Casey visited The Improved Milton Experience’s (TIME) MakerSpace area in the Milton Moose Family Center. He also took a walking tour of the borough’s business district.
Moralez said Casey’s office requested no media coverage of the visit.
Council approved a request by resident John Cooper to plant a Franklin tree, in memory of late Mayor Ed Nelson, in the Dorothy Hermani Mini Park.
Nelson passed away May 29.
Council member Ruben Medina was absent from his second-consecutive meeting. Medina was appointed July 15 to fill a vacant seat representing Ward 4. The seat became available after Mark Shearer was appointed to fill the remainder of Nelson’s term, through the end of the year.
It was announced that future council meetings will be streamed via Zoom.
