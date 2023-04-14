TURBOTVILLE — In March 2021, the Warrior Run School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary school that was a carefully designed idea. Two years later, administrators, teachers and students celebrated the impending opening of the new school with the unveiling of a project that had been in the works for just as long: A LEGO model of the new building.
“It was almost two years ago that the former superintendent reached out to me,” said Andrew Grover, an artist based in Providence, Rhode Island. “The administrators were Googling around, looking for ideas, and they stumbled upon me, as I make LEGO model buildings.”
The LEGO model, which was created and designed by Grover, was built in collaboration with Warrior Run High School students over a series of Zoom meetings. It was formally unveiled Thursday afternoon, inside of the nearly completed school building.
“We were just going off of 3D model renderings of what the school was supposed to look like,” said Kyle Brady, library media specialist. “We were scaling everything. We were using all this math. It was quite a process.
“I never realized how complicated LEGO could be, but this has certainly been a very complex project.”
Two high school students that were integral in bringing the project to life were sophomore Mason Showers and freshman Max Fogelman.
“The first thing I remember was when I felt like we didn’t have enough LEGO pieces at the start. Building the first prototype was probably the most challenging part,” said Fogelman.
Showers shared the same sentiment.
“One of the problems was brick consumption. We went through brick consumption so fast,” said Showers, who has been working with LEGOs since he was 3.
Warrior Run students focused on building a replica of the sloping hill that the new school sits upon, while Grover worked on the building itself, from Rhode Island. The two pieces were only brought together for the first time at the unveiling ceremony.
“It was a finger-crossing moment for all of us when I got here this morning. I had my piece and they had their piece,” said Grover. “They slid it in and it cinched up perfectly.”
One of the unique things about the model is that students will be able to continue to modify it as the school changes and grows.
“Being in education for so long, an artwork in a school has to be something that the students and the community can be a part of. It can’t be like a museum,” said Grover, who taught in a public high school for 20 years before turning his attention to his art. “Once I leave, it’s for the students of Warrior Run to make it their own.”
While the process of designing and scaling the model was challenging, students enjoyed having the chance to create a piece of art that will be shared by the Warrior Run community.
“It’s nice to see that I actually contributed to something that will hopefully be seen for years down the line,” said Showers.
Much like the school itself, the model is a living thing that students will alter and add to long after the construction has been completed.
The new school building is expected to open its doors to students at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
