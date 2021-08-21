SELINSGROVE — A raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Contractor Pennline Corporation will install new RPMs on Routes 11/15 between the Juniata/Snyder County line to north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. The contractor will also be installing RPMs on Route 61 and Interstate 180 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union County.
Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.
Pennline Corporation is the primary contractor for this $72,900 project. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.
