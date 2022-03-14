State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a vehicle fire, which occurred at 7:03 p.m. March 9 along Grangers Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Jessica Abbott, 34, of Winfield, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Grangers Road when she saw smoke coming flames coming from the dash. Abbott stopped and exited the vehicle without injury.
State Police at Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:25 p.m. March 9 along Route 15, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Francisco Rivera, 47, of Rochester, N.Y., lost control on the snow-covered roadway and struck a guardrail.
Harassment
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Saleem Wesley, 31, of Jersey Shore, was charged after allegedly harassing a 17-year-old Williamsport girl.
Troopers said the incident occurred at noon Feb. 9 along East Village Drive, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming county. An investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a 45-year-old Montoursville woman being the victim of a PFA violation.
Between 9 a.m. Feb. 13 and 5:06 p.m. March 9 along Confair Parkway, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County, troopers said the unidentified suspect posted a photo belonging to the woman on Facebook. The district attorney’s office declined prosecution.
State Police at Bloomsburg DUI
BERWICK — Charges were filed against an unidentified 33-year-old Nescopeck man and a 22-year-old Berwick woman as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:42 a.m. March 8 on East Ninth Street, Berwick.
Troopers said the man exhibited signs of impairment, while the woman — a passenger in the vehicle — was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
DUI
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges are pending against an unidentified 45-year-old Benton woman as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:36 a.m. March 11 at Maple Grove and Rhorsburg roads, Benton Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said the woman exhibited signs of impairment during a traffic stop. An investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
BENTON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 30-year-old Orangeville man was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 2:45 a.m. March 11 at Maple Grove and Rohrsburg roads, Benton Township, Columbia County.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Harassment
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Bloomsburg man has been charged after allegedly punching a 53-year-old Berwick woman in the eye.
Ronnie Hess was charged as the result of an incident troopers said occurred at 5:45 p.m. March 1 along Turners High View Road, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.
