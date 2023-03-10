LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District is looking to build a fieldhouse at its high school complex.
During its Thursday meeting, the school board heard a proposal to build the fieldhouse.
EI Associates architects would provide design, bidding, and construction management services for the Dragon’s Den, the concession and restroom building for the athletic fields. This would be the first step in moving forward with the construction plans, in conjunction with the Green Dragon Foundation.
The proposed fieldhouse would be approximately 1,400-square-feet in area and include a concession area and restrooms.
The building was included as part of the Land Development Plan approved by Kelly Township supervisors on Oct. 2, 2018. According to the school district, construction activities must start on or prior to Oct. 2 in order to remain a part of the approved Land Development Plan. If construction activities start after Oct. 2, a new Land Development Plan is required.
“The board will be taking action on the fieldhouse proposal at a soon-to-come board meeting,” said board Vice President Corey Heath.
The board also heard from fifth-grade teacher Colby Derr and fourth-grade teacher Miranda Fawver, on the Logic of English program taught in the third through fifth grades.
Logic of English is a program where students learn the most elemental aspects of the English language. The program is designed to improve spelling, develop vocabulary and strengthen both decoding and comprehension of words.
The program focuses on the sounds of each letter or the numerous sounds each letter can make, as well as the formation of words, their prefixes and suffixes, along with 31 rules of spelling.
The benefits of the program include an increased interest in words, consistent review, understanding how the English language works, leveled so each student gets what they need, and teaches the rules of language and the reasons behind them.
“I appreciated the fact that this program is moving away from just memorizing spelling words to actual understanding why the words are spelled the way they are,” said board Treasurer Kristin Kraus.
Replacements for bathroom partitions at Kelly elementary, Linntown intermediate and the middle school — at a cost of $70,785 — were approved.
The roll-through refrigerator at Kelly elementary, like much of the kitchen equipment, is 30 years old and in need of replacement, it was noted during a presentation at the meeting. It has been repaired multiple times.
The board approved a quote from 11400 Food Service Equipment for a Traulsen Refrigerator, at a cost of $26,600.
The board also approved the quotes from Creative Plantscapes, for 2023 field maintenance, at a cost of $26,353.
