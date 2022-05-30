Involuntary manslaughter charge filed in Columbia County incident

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges have been filed against a 35-year-old Harrisburg man as the result of an incident which unfolded at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, May 28, along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 234, Mount Pleasant Township, Columbia County.
Andres Garcia Arce was charged after troopers responded to the report of a vehicle being in the center median, with one person lying in the middle of Interstate 80 eastbound after being struck by a vehicle.
Through the course of their investigation, troopers said they learned Garcia Arce began fighting with his husband, Julio Cesar Perez, while the two were traveling westbound on Interstate 80.
During the argument, troopers said Garcia Arce began driving at a high rate of speed, then drove off of the roadway and began assaulting Perez.
The two exited the vehicle, where Garcia Arce allegedly continued to assault Perez, who ran onto the interstate and was struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles.
Perez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner's Office.
Garcia Arce was arraigned before District Judge Richard Knecht and locked up in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. June 7 before District Judge Doug Brewer.
