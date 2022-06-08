LEWISBURG — Participants in the upcoming Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade and celebration will not have to wait much longer for instructions.
Mailing of registration packets will follow assembly of registration packets by volunteers, planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the East Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. Additional volunteers are welcome to join committee members to prepare packets for mailing.
Terry Burke, Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade committee president, said two of the earliest members of the committee will be honored this year.
The late Tom Reimensnyder will be honored through the presentation of the Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award for the most patriotic float by a community group. Judging for a $250 prize would be based on how the theme is kept, design and best use of the red, white and blue.
A trophy designed and crafted by SUN Area Technical Institute students will also be awarded after the parade during the Veterans Recognition Ceremony, 12:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at University Avenue and Loomis Street, Lewisburg.
Recognition of the late Al Hess, a World War II veteran, will be more low key. His family hopes more information will be circulated about the Union County Honor Roll, a World War II memorial monument at Mifflinburg Community Park.
The family also noted that nothing would have pleased Hess more than for people to make a donation to maintain the Union County Honor Roll. To do so, they requested a check payable and mailed to the Union County Veterans’ Foundation, 916 Washington Ave., Lewisburg, Pa. 17837 (Tax number: 23-3001032).
Both Hess and Reimensnyder, who passed away earlier this year, were dedicated parade volunteers.
The parade itself will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, from the GreenSpace Center to Third Street, Lewisburg, then south to University Avenue and Loomis Street.
Bands confirmed include the Army National Guard 28th Division Infantry Band, 46th Pennsylvania Voluntary Infantry Band, Nittany Highland Pipe Band, Hawthorne Caballeros, Fralinger String Band, Keystone Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps and the Hanover Lancers.
High school marching bands from Lewisburg, Line Mountain and Mifflinburg have committed to the parade, as have the Keystone Scouts, the calliope from Nottingham Village and a float from the Campus Theatre based on the theme from “Jaws.”
