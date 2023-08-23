Music collective awards scholarships

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective recently announced the awarding of 13 scholarships for the non-profit school of music’s 2023-2024 school year, totaling $20,475.

Funding was made possible through the donations of the local community, including both individual and corporate donors. Each of the 13 scholarships awarded will cover one full year at the school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.