Music collective awards scholarships

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective recently announced the awarding of 13 scholarships for the non-profit school of music’s 2023-2024 school year, totaling $20,475.
Funding was made possible through the donations of the local community, including both individual and corporate donors. Each of the 13 scholarships awarded will cover one full year at the school.
In 2009, the collective offered its first scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, which was created and funded by Hileman’s daughter. That scholarship was soon followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by family and friends in memory of local businessman/musician Lew Gilberti. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is the steward of the Gilberti scholarship.
Six years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding-scale discount rate that allows it to help even more students in need. Aside from the generous donations from individuals and local businesses, the financial aid being offered is the result of the school’s highly successful Scholarship Fundraising Concert held every January at the Community Arts Center.
The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship has evolved since its creation and now is a merit-based scholarship awarded to a graduating Collective senior. This year’s Hileman Scholarship, under the stewardship of Alice’s daughter, was awarded to UMC Senior Luke O’Brien, who is beginning his journey at Cornell University.
The 2023-2024 scholarship recipients include: Madaket Saner and Layla Strickland, Hudock Capital Group Scholarships; Logan Allen, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Scholarship; Caiden Scarfo, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Scholarship; Abigail Jamison, UPMC North Central Pa Scholarship; Grace Godin, UPMC Health Plan Scholarship; Lewis Shaffer, Chartwell Hotels LLC Scholarship; Mackenzie Hakes, Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott Scholarship; Kana Nace, Angelina’s Song Scholarship; Chase Cowden, Colonel’s Community Scholarship, made possible by the UMC’s partnership with the local KFC restaurant in Loyalsock Township; Brendan Kuriga, Uptown Music Collective Staff Scholarship; Gabreon Godin, the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship under the stewardship of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania; and Rian Gephart, The Miller Family Scholarship in honor of Amanda Miller.
For more information about the collective’s scholarship program, partnership program, or the school in general, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org.
