TURBOTVILLE — Motorists who travel Interstate 180 are advised that several construction projects continue in the coming week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
On Monday, June 14, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be placing traffic control devices along both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in preparation for the mill and resurfacing project between the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township and the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed in both directions.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes the mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Eighth Street bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.
Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.
