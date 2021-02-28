SUNBURY – State Police at Stonington are investigating the death of an unidentified white male found in the Susquehanna River, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the male was found at 3:06 p.m. Saturday. No further details as to the location were released.
Troopers were assisted by the Northumberland County coroner, Shamokin Dam police and Selinsgrove Boat Rescue.
