TURBOTVILLE — When a group of Warrior Run High School juniors and seniors started rehearsing for the school’s spring musical in January, they were unsure if the COVID-19 pandemic would subside enough to actually allow them to take to the stage.
With the day in which the curtain will rise on the production drawing near, student assistant director Ashley Groover said excitement and anticipation is growing among the cast members.
The students are prepared to stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” before limited audiences. The musical will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 11, 12 and 13, and at 2 p.m. March 13 in the middle school auditorium.
The cast for the March 11 and 2 p.m. March 13 shows feature: Coltin Pentycofe as Charlie Brown; Allison Zaktansky as Lucy; Judah Kennel as Linus; Hunter Rovenolt as Schroeder; Emma Podobinski as Snoopy; and Leah Grow as Sally.
The cast for the March 12 and 7:30 p.m. March 13 shows feature: Gavin Hormell as Charlie Brown; Kara Hoffman as Lucy; Liam Boyer as Linus; Caleb Long as Schroeder; Kelsey Shrawder as Snoopy; and Ellie Bowers as Sally.
Elizabeth Snow, the show’s director, explained the decision to stage the show with two separate casts.
“We decided to do two separate casts and have them rehearse separately due to COVID concerns,” she said.
Snow noted that fewer students would have to be placed in quarantine if one cast member would contract COVID-19, therefore the entire show would not be jeopardized and rehearsals could continue.
In addition, she said if a cast member from one show would be absent due to illness, another student would be readily available to step into the role.
“We’ve been rehearsing since January and we’ve been very flexible,” Snow said, adding that the district has had a lot of virtual days due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts and winter weather.
“We did quite a few virtual rehearsals,” Snow said.
She said it was important for the district to make every effort to stage a musical production this year.
“The kids have lost a lot of things this year,” Snow said. “The students went into this knowing this (show) might not even happen.
“They committed their time because they wanted a cultural activity to do,” she continued. “That was impressive.”
With the impacts COVID-19 has had on education, Long said he’s thankful to be able to participate in a musical production.
“I’m very excited to have a senior year in general,” he said. “To have a senior musical is great.”
Pentycofe and Rovenolt, who are also seniors, agreed. Both offered thanks to the district for allowing the musical to move forward.
“The administration here at the school is really into the arts,” Pentycofe said. “Kids like us, this is something we all wanted to do.”
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to do the show,” Rovenolt said. “It’s a big part of my senior year.”
Snow said the musical focuses on the traditional “Peanuts” characters.
“It’s going to be familiar to a lot of people,” she said. “They grew up with it... This year, people need something happy.”
While she believes audiences will enjoy the light-hearted show, the students are relishing the opportunity to be involved with the production.
“It’s been fun,” Groover said. “I’ve been able to connect with both casts.
“It’s really starting to pick up, with the energy... especially since we’re closer to opening night.”
As they’re friends, Long and Rovenolt joked they never thought they’d be playing the same character in the school’s musical.
“We are able to both put our own spin on (the character),” Long noted.
Although he has had limited interaction with Hormell, Pentycofe said the two have been able to share some notes about playing Charlie Brown.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn more about a character if you have someone to bounce (ideas) off of,” Pentycofe said.
In addition to keeping the two casts separate during rehearsals, Snow said every effort is being made to make sure the shows are performed in a safe environment.
“We’ve limited the amount of tickets we can sell,” she said. “We’re currently 50% sold out in pre-sales. I don’t anticipate any tickets being available at the door.”
She said everyone who attends must be masked. Seats will be blocked off to keep attendees socially distanced.
To order tickets, email wrhstheatresociety@gmail.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.