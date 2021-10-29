SUNBURY — An arrest warrant was reportedly issued Friday for a Watsontown woman who was previously found guilty of aggravated assault and related counts after leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a locked car for hours with the windows up, in 2018.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor reportedly issued the warrant after Tonia Sones, 28, failed to show up for a sentencing which was scheduled for Friday before Saylor.
Sones was previously found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony of endangering the welfare of children, and misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
She was charged by State Police at Milton relating to an incident that occurred between 7 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. June 1, 2018, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Upon questioning, troopers said Sones indicated picking her daughter up from a sitter after working her 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. shift as a welder. The girl did fall asleep on the car ride home.
“Sones stated that she thought she would let her sleep in the car since she didn’t sleep very well overnight,” troopers wrote in a criminal complaint. “Sones made sure all of the windows were up and the doors were locked on the car at this time.”
Sones allegedly told troopers that she went inside her home and fell asleep. She did not wake up until around 12:30 p.m.
Court papers indicate Sones found her daughter inside the car, having a seizure.
According to court papers, the girl received physical, occupational and speech therapy at Penn State Rehabilitation Hospital in Hummelstown.
