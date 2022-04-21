Danville launching Shoppers' Shuttle

DANVILLE — Danville visitors and residents will soon have access to free transportation through a new pilot program.
The Downtown Danville Shoppers’ Shuttle is a collaboration between Danville Borough, the Danville Business Alliance (DBA), FishingCreek Transportation and Geisinger.
The shuttle will travel throughout Danville with stops at local shops, grocery stores and health care facilities. The service is expected to begin accepting riders in May.
“The Shoppers’ Shuttle makes it convenient for visitors and residents to connect to our downtown and to shop a variety of places," said Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. "We are thrilled to collaborate with these community partners and know it will be a huge benefit to our area businesses."
The shuttle is owned and operated by FishingCreek Transportation and will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days per week.
Riders will be picked up and dropped off at various locations, including downtown Mill Street, grocery stores, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Healthplex Woodbine. Community members also can call 570-293-1966 to arrange a potential pick-up location that isn’t near the shuttle’s normal route.
The pilot will go on throughout 2022 to gauge interest in the program and its benefit to county residents, visitors and businesses.
“This is a win-win for our community, patients, visitors and businesses,” said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s Central Region. “This service will help connect our community with important health services and appointments, along with making it easier for them to get to things, like fresh food and medications, that positively impact their health.”
The pilot program plans to launch May 9 and start accepting riders May 10.
