LAURELTON — The West End Library recently began selling tickets for a daily gift basket raffle planned for the entire month of October.
Tickets may be purchased with a $20 donation now through Thursday, Sept. 30. Tickets may be purchased in person at the West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, or by calling 570-922-4773.
A winner will be drawn live each day in October at the library’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/West.End.Reads). Themed baskets include gardening, pets, spaghetti dinner, tea, and wine lovers. Each basket is valued at $30 or more and donated by patrons and local businesses.
Proceeds will help cover costs of adult and children’s programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.