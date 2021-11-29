SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will hold a community Christmas candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the Weber Chapel Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30.
Seating will be limited to half capacity, or 800, due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Susquehanna University Box Office will distribute up to two complimentary tickets per person, beginning Monday, Nov. 29. Tickets will be required and available on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be picked up in advance, between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Box Office, located in the lobby of Degenstein Center Theater.
Since the inception of the service in 1966, members of the university and surrounding communities have gathered in Weber Chapel for candle lighting and carols, as well as traditional readings, songs and prayers in celebration of the season.
The Rev. Scott Kershner, chaplain to the university, will preside over the service and deliver the message. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble.
Masks will be required to be worn indoors. Parking will be available in nearby lots.
