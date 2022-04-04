SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA’s 56th Annual Good Friday Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15 via Zoom.
The Good Friday message will be led by Pastor Eric Hoke, lead pastor of All Saints Community Church, Bronx, N.Y. Hoke founded the nondenominational Christian church in October 2017 in what is considered one of the most diverse and socioeconomically challenged communities in the nation.
Hoke grew up locally and was in YMCA Child Care, Giant Step, Youth Programs and Sports Leagues. He has also been a Y employee and worked as a Day Camp counselor.
Search the web to join Zoom. Phone contact numbers for the free meeting include 301-715-8592 (Meeting ID, 825 1215 1497 Passcode: 904877).
