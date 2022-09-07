MILTON — Planning and preparations have been ongoing for months. This week is the final tuneup for one of Milton’s signature events.
The 2022 edition of the Milton Harvest Festival will take place Sept. 9-17.
On Tuesday evening, two different groups which will be presenting concerts during the festival gathered to continue preparing for their performances.
Those who will be participating in the Harvest Pops Concert met at the First Baptist Church of Milton to rehearse their songs. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
On the opposite side of the borough, members of the Milton Area Community Band met in the Milton Area High School auditorium Tuesday to prepare for their concert, to take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the auditorium.
Other preparations to be held this week include dress rehearsals for the Princess Pageant and Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant.
The Princess Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the high school auditorium. The Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the auditorium.
The Harvest Festival schedule of events includes:
• Friday, Sept. 9: 7 p.m., Tomato Bowl, Milton Area High School Alumni Field.
• Saturday, Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue, with musical performances by Milltown Blues at 11 a.m., final cut at 12:45 p.m. and Rapid Run at 2:45 p.m.; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 28-mile bike race, Filbert Street; 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, pet parade, Elm Street and Broadway; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 7 p.m., Princess Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 11: 4 p.m., Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, Milton Area High School auditorium; 7 p.m. Milton Area Community Band concert, Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13: 5 to 6 p.m., pumpkin roll, Milton Community Pool parking lot.
• Thursday Sept. 15: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s, 1125 Mahoning St.
• Saturday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., arts, crafts and food vendors open, Broadway and Bound Avenue; 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, 5K race, Filbert Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milton Model Train Museum open, 139 S. Front St.; 1 p.m., festival parade, Front Street.
