LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums nationwide.
“The LCM is very proud to support military families,” said Kahla DeSmit, executive director at LCM. “Military service affects the whole family, and we are pleased to provide military families a space where they can learn, imagine, and play together. Visiting a museum is a great way for families to connect with and get to know their communities.”
“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Lewisburg Children’s Museum is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
The LCM’s participation in the Blue Star Museum initiative is made possible by support through the Museum’s Count Me in program, which provides free and reduced admission for families in our community.
