Mifflinburg polce investigating murder-suicide

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police believe a 64-year-old man killed his wife and then took his own life sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

In a press release issued Sunday night, police stated they were called at 8:35 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Scottsdale Drive to conduct a death investigation after two bodies were discovered by a family member.

