MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police believe a 64-year-old man killed his wife and then took his own life sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
In a press release issued Sunday night, police stated they were called at 8:35 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Scottsdale Drive to conduct a death investigation after two bodies were discovered by a family member.
“Through preliminary investigation, police believe that Jeffrey Scott Wenrich killed his wife, Tharifah Wenrich (age 63), then (he) died by suicide,” the release stated. “Both lived together at the residence. No further details regarding the cause of death will be released.”
The press release stated there is no danger to the public.
“At this time, the motive is unknown,” the release stated. “The investigation is ongoing.”
In addition to Mifflinburg police, the Union County Coroner’s Office, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services and Pennsylvania State Police responded.
Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 570-966-1027.
