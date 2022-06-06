MONTOURSVILLE — Dave Wise has been named the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 Employee of the Month for June.
Wise serves as a Transportation Construction Manager 2 in District 3. He is responsible for directing the inspection of materials and workmanship on construction improvement projects involving multi-lane roadways and multi-span bridge structures encompassing interchanges and overpasses, lighting, guiderail, erosion and sedimentation control, and maintenance and protection of traffic.
Over the past six years, Wise has been assigned to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. During this time, he oversaw three of the four contracts for the Northern Section of the CSVT. In May, he began work on the first of three contracts for the Southern Section of the CSVT, which is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2027.
Wise is a 30-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife and two children. He enjoys spending time outdoors.
