LEWISBURG — A live theater project canceled during a summer COVID surge recently reappeared via video.
Director Elijah Comas said a video version of “Things are Afoot,” initially called “The Town Crier,” not only contains segments of the absurdist comedy, but it also has mockumentary-style interviews with the cast. It was recently completed and posted this week at www.elijahcomas.com/crier.
“Things are Afoot” was set in a fictitious Lewisburg where it was both dangerous to be alone and dangerous to be among other people. Comas called it an absurdist rendition of social distancing.
“The play and now the movie take place in a different version of Lewisburg,” Comas said. “(It) is very similar to the real Lewisburg, but we came up with a mythology to explain why the characters wore masks and were socially distant without explicitly mentioning the pandemic. Over time, the mythology grew and grew and now you can actually go read all of those materials and even contribute to it if you like.”
The live version of “Things are Afoot” was to have been performed at various sites in the borough including Mariah’s Garden off St. Louis Street and the St. George Street underpass. Ironically, the summer show was canceled because the actors and other people involved couldn’t be 100% aware of contacts.
Comas noted that his influences included certain episodes of “Community,” a situation comedy based in a fictional community college. The show and its ensemble cast developed a loyal following for their wit and pop culture references.
Comas noted the video was fun to put together.
“Most of the in-person show was improvised,” Comas said. “One of our goals with the video was to preserve as much of the original wonder and mayhem as we could.”
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, members of the “Things are Afoot” company will be reuniting via Zoom to share thoughts and offer answers about the project created during a pandemic. Participants may join via www.wesleyan.zoom.us/j/2173626014.
