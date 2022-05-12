District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Zachary E. Kratzer, 23, of Lewisburg, has been charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, DUI highest rate of alcohol and summary careless driving after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 20, starting in the 2000 block of West Market Street, a motorist applied brakes on a vehicle for no apparent reason, repeatedly drove over the fog line and the center yellow line and exceeded a 45 mph speed limit.
Krazter, determined to be the driver after the vehicle was stopped, was charged after exhibiting signs of impairment, field sobriety tests and a blood test which alleged a .181% blood alcohol content at the time of the test.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Cody L. Hoover, 30, of Sunbury, has been charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance (two counts), DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 metabolite, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount of marijuana for personal use and disregard traffic lane single after a crash investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called at 8:25 p.m. April 9 to Cardinal Street and the West Branch Highway for a report that a vehicle had slowly gone off the road and into a ditch.
Hoover, found to be the motorist on scene, allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, exhibited signs of impairment and was charged after blood test results alleged the presence of compounds associated with use of marijuana.
Terroristic threats
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troy S. Bates, 29, of Lewisburg, was charged with terroristic threats after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 8:49 p.m. April 26, at an Essex Place address, Bates called the occupant of that address and threatened to “shoot the place up” for interfering in personal business.
Resisting arrest
LEWISBURG — John A. Dudas, 19, of Cockeysville, Md., was charged with resisting arrest, escape general, purchase, consumption, transportation of liquor, malt or brewed beverage by a person under 21, summary public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after an investigation of loud music at a party.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 12:21 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, Dudas yelled threatening remarks to police, displayed signs of alcohol use and fled from officers before being tackled.
Corruption of minors
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Tyler T. Adams, 23, of Lewisburg, has been charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Troopers allege that from Oct. 1 to Nov. 23 at a Colonel John Kelly Road residence, Adams and a 15 year old smoked marijuana together on a daily basis.
Adams allegedly told troopers he supplied the marijuana to the juvenile, whom he considers his girlfriend.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Robbery
POINT TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Ranck, 23, of Old Danville Highway, Northumberland, has been charged with robbery, burglary, persons not to possess firearms, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Point Township Police said during the incident, which occurred between 8 a.m. Feb. 21, 2022 and 12:30 p.m. March 10, Ranck allegedly stole a .22 caliber revolver, a .22 starter pistol, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Playstation, laptop and cellphone chargers and an air freshener from the home of Jake Geise, at 196 Spring House Road, Northumberland.
Geise said Ranck kicked down his back door and entered the home armed with a semi-automatic pistol before taking the items in question. Geise said Ranck held a gun to his head and forced him to re-format his video surveillance hard drive.
Geise said he was initially fearful to report the incident due to fear of retaliation from Ranck.
Ranck was arraigned on April 19 and is being held at Northumberland County Jail on $150,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:16 a.m. May 10 at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Michael Bastian, 54, of Watsontown, attempted to turn from Susquehanna Trail onto Route 405 and struck a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lara Moser, 37, of Watsontown.
Bastian was cited with vehicle turning left.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Wayne Landis, 68, of Deansboro, N.Y., was not injured in a crash which occurred at 12:59 p.m. May 3 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 1990 Mack truck driven by Landis went off the roadway and struck a guide rail Landis was cited with careless driving.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Michael Lookingland, 38, of Glen Arm, Md., was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for an equipment violation at 1:37 a.m. April 22 at North Derr Drive and Pennsylvania Street, Lewisburg.
Troopers said Lookingland was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer at the time he was stopped.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Hector Rodriguez Vazquez, 26, of Sunbury, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, at 2:26 am. April 9 along Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Rodriquez Vazquez was driving a 2005 Toyocar van at the time he was stopped.
Public drunkenness
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Treyvon Lee, 23, of Danville, has been charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Troopers said Lee was found to be yelling, causing a disturbance and refusing to calm down. The incident occurred at 5:46 p.m. May 9 at 884 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Jason Cichoskie, 45, of Danville, reported the theft of a pool filter.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 9 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. May 7 at 41 Normar Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against Jason Hackenberg, 20, of Milton, as the result of an incident which occurred at 6:14 p.m. April 23 at 200 Roosevelt Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Hackenberg was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and in possession of open containers and a controlled substance.
