MIFFLINBURG — Finding out what’s most important in life. That’s the purpose of “Rest Assured,” the fall play being presented by Mifflinburg Area High School students.
“Rest Assured,” a comedy by Donald Payton, will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 in the high school auditorium.
The play centers around Mr. Morlock, who cares only about business and making money. When his daughter decides to marry the son of Luigi Lanconi, Mr. Morlock objects on the grounds that Luigi is poor. Luigi and Mr. Morlock feud, and begin a journey to discover what is really important in life.
Play Director Meghan Nardella said the production is a comedy in which a man discovers he’s too wrapped up with his business and neglects his family.
“It’s a cross between ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ meets ‘A Christmas Carole’ without the Christmas aspect,” Nardella said.
“There are 16 students as the cast, plus the largest crew we’ve ever had with 41 students on the crew, four-directors and a half-dozen adults helping behind the scenes,” she said.
Senior Matthew Blake plays the role of Mr. Morlock.
“It’s a challenge playing the father figure, and it’s a challenge at times trying to remember your lines,” Blake said. “It’s fun seeing others develop their characters, and it’s a fun experience trying to portray the character you were assigned to.”
Junior Ally Shaffer plays Mary Morlock, who’s in love and wants to marry Joe Lanconi.
“I find it intriguing that I get to care for my family in the show,” Shaffer said. “I have a lot of similarities with my character. The hardest part is just sticking with your character even when things go downhill when acting.”
Jacob Post plays Luigi Lanconi, the father of Joe Lanconi, who wants to marry Mary Morlock.
“I feel like a natural father figure in helping my friends out,” Post said, when referencing the similarities between himself and his character.
The challenge for Post was that his character has a heavy Italian accent.
“To start I gave myself the Mario accent only toned it down to sound more mature,” Post said. “Mastering the lines with an Italian accent was hard.”
The cast features Sarah Criswell as Jessica, Cassidy McClintock as Mildred, Matthew Blake as Mr. Morlock, Teeanna Fogle as Miss Akers, Logan Hackenberg as George Plew, Jacob Post as Luigi Lanconi, Kyra Zechman as Mrs. Morlock, Ally Shaffer as Mary, Dyllon Shay as Joe Lanconi, Levi Heinzelman as Dr. Brown, Charlie Wetzel as Lucifer, Marissa Allen as Mrs. Schmaltz, Evan Stimmel as Mr. Black, Hope Swarey as Martha, Beck Dick as Jake and EB Bierly as Mrs. Frinck.
