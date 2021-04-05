Williamsport man critical following Saturday crash

GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was listed in critical condition Monday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following violent Saturday morning crash which occurred along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said William Blackwell, 52, was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima southbound on Route 15 when a northbound 2003 Acura driven by Chicane Barkholtz, 29, of Muncy crossed into the path of the Nissan. After impact, the Nissan overturned. The crash occurred at 5:09 a.m.
Blackwell was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Geisinger, and was listed in critical condition as of Monday morning.
Barkoltz, as well as unidentified male and female passengers in Blackwell's car, were all transported by ambulance to Geisinger.
The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police
A portion of Route 15 in the area of the crash was shut down for several hours Saturday as part of the police investigation.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to the scene.
