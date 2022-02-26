DANVILLE — Dr. Diane Timms has witnessed the anxiety families experience when a pregnant woman contracts COVID-19.
"Pregnant women who get COVID infections are more likely to wind up in the ICU, on a ventilator, they're more likely to die of COVID," said Timms, director of Outreach for Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center. "Having a really, really sick mom is not good for the baby."
According to Timms, pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are at risk of going into pre-term labor.
"Sometimes we have to deliver patients (babies) because they are not getting better," she said. "There's definitely substantial maternal and fetal risk."
Timms has delivered pre-term babies due to the mothers becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.
"There's nothing more terrifying than a partner or family standing in the ICU, looking at a pregnant mom on a ventilator," she said.
According to Timms, receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can protect both a pregnant woman and the child they are carrying from contracting the virus.
"Studies are telling us there is a direct benefit to the baby," she said. "Maternal antibodies are active in a baby's circulation for about the first six months of life... These antibodies may protect the babies from becoming sick and going into the hospital."
Timms noted that some patients have "pre-formed opinions" about the COVID-19 vaccination.
"Sometimes offering them the opportunity to ask questions of an expert... does open a door to changing people's minds," she said. "When parents realize they can continue to protect their babies, even after delivery, it does make them think again about being vaccinated."
Timms said there's "a lot of misunderstanding about how vaccines work.
"We talk about the fact that there are millions of people who receive this vaccine," she said. "It is probably the best studied vaccine we h ave out there."
According to Timms, the vaccine components never reach the fetus when a pregnant woman is vaccinated.
"The vaccine components do their work... and disappear after a few days," she said. "They don't actually cross the placenta. The baby never experiences that. Antibodies do freely flow into the fetal compartment, but (the fetus) truly hasn't been exposed to the vaccine."
After contracting COVID-19, Timms said some unvaccinated individuals wish they had been vaccinated.
"I think many people who become sick, in hindsight, they say now they understand," she said. "It's a shame we aren't able to vaccinate everyone in advance (of contracting COVID)."
Timms said anyone with questions about receiving the COVID-19 vaccination should reach out to a medical professional to receive evidenced-based information on the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.