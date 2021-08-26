SELINSGROVE - Motorists should expect delays when Susquehanna University welcomes enrolling students and their families to campus today.
Traffic is expected to be most congested between 7 a.m. and noon on the streets surrounding the university, particularly on University Avenue and Market Street, while students move into their residence halls. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area.
Susquehanna's New Student Convocation will adjourn at approximately 4:30 p.m., at which point traffic may become congested again as families depart campus.
Returning students will move in Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. Motorists should expect congested traffic on the streets surrounding the university on these days. Please consider rerouting your travels on these days, if possible.
