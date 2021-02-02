HARRISBURG — Confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 continues to trend downward locally as the Department of Health reported 92 new cases on Tuesday. Five new deaths over six-area counties were reported.
Confirmed, new cases rose by 32 in Lycoming County, 23 in Northumberland County, 17 in Columbia County, 11 in Snyder County and nine in Union County. Cases went down in Montour County.
Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming and Northumberland counties, and one in Columbia County.
Statewide, cases increased by 4,410. Cases since March now total 850,488. The state reported 125 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since March to 21,812.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,169 cases (296 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,126 cases (210 deaths)
• Union County, 3,536 cases (74 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,809 cases (117 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,167 cases (69 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,511 cases (52 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.