Rifles for sale and raffle
SUNBURY – To commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Northumberland County, the Northumberland County Fair and Rocky Mountain Firearms Inc. are offering three collectible Henry rifles to be sold to the public.
These collectors’ grade Henry special edition rifles are engraved with artwork inspired by Northumberland County history.
Rifles are available in three different versions. The standard model has a round barrel and a blued finish, the Golden Boy model has a brass finish and octagon barrel and the Big Boy model also has a brass finish and octagon barrel. All versions have the same engravings.
These limited edition rifles are available to the general public while supplies last. Only 40 of each model will ever be made. Each rifle will be numbered, and the customer can choose any number they wish on a first‐come first‐served basis.
To purchase one of these commemorative rifles, contact Brian Nesby at Rocky Mountain Firearms at 888‐742‐4867.
The Northumberland County Fair will be held Aug. 24-27. Three guns will be raffled off the final night of the fair, two of them donated by Rocky Mountain Firearms. The drawing for the Henry rifles will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on the main stage. Three tickets will be drawn; one for the Standard .22LR model, a second one for a Golden Boy .22LR caliber model and one for the first prize Big Boy .45LR caliber model.
This is the only fundraiser for the fair. Only 500 tickets will be sold and are available now at Little Sportsman Shop, Country Turf and Trail, and from any fair board member.
