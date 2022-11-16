Union County Sheriff set to do double duty

LEWISBURG — The Union County sheriff now has double the duty.
At Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting — during the prison board portion of the meeting — Sheriff Ernie Ritter, was approved to serve as the Union County Warden. The salary board approved a wage increase for Ritter.
Union County Commissioner Preston Boop gave some historical background on the move to switch Ritter to the dual role.
Prior to Sheriff John Schrawder, Sheriff Donald Everitt was both sheriff and warden, and before that Bill Hause Sr. held the dual role. Boop said currently he knows that McKean County also has its sheriff in a dual role.
“I wouldn’t want to do it if it was an enormous inmate population or if the jail was miles away,” Ritter said.
Since the jail is right next to the sheriff’s office, Ritter doesn’t see a problem with serving as both. He noted the sheriff’s office processes prisoners before their incarceration.
Ritter thanked the board for stepping up and encouraging him in his new position.
Boop said the board interviewed several candidates for the job. Ritter is working on a plan to integrate both the sheriff’s office and the jail into on working entity.
During the salary board portion of the commissioners meeting, the board approved a request from Scott Kerstetter, chief probation officer, to hire Kathy Paige for the part-time administrative assistant I position at a Grade 6A, effective Dec. 5.
The commissioners also approved a lease agreement with Union County and Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76) for 1600 square feet of office space in the Mifflinburg Government Center, in the amount of $1,300 per month effective Dec. 1 to Nov. 30, 2024.
The commissioners accepted letter of resignation from Sierra Hornberger, support enforcement caseworker for the Union County Domestic Relations, effective Dec. 23.
The Commissioner approved the appointment of Mark Dersham as public director and Tyler Jarrett as farmer director to the Union County Conservation District Board for a four-year term, Jan. 1 through Dec, 31, 2026.
The Commissioners also accepted a letter of resignation from Harry Troutman, corrections officer for the Union County Jail, effective Nov. 22.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
