Union County Sheriff set to do double duty

From left, Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson, Deputy Union County Prison Warden Barry Hosterman, and sheriff and newly appointed Union County Prison Warden Ernie Ritter.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — The Union County sheriff now has double the duty.

At Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting — during the prison board portion of the meeting — Sheriff Ernie Ritter, was approved to serve as the Union County Warden. The salary board approved a wage increase for Ritter.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.