Festival announces parade winners

MILTON — The Milton Harvest Festival Committee has announced the winners of parade prizes.
The festival wrapped up Saturday, Sept. 17, with the annual festival parade.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ won the Arrowhead Float Award.
Other parade winners were:
• Clubs and organizations: 1. American Legion Post 71; 2. 4 Paws Sake; 3. Milton Career and Technical Education.
• Commercial: 1. Milton Savings Bank; 2. Breaking Bread; 3. Pinpoint Federal Credit Union.
• Youth: 1. Kingdom Kidz; 2. Danville Challengers
• Churches: St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
Jon Orso received $330.50, as the winner of the 50-50 drawing. Tammy Talucci was the winner of a raffle for a Mossy Oak chair and cooler.
Winners of the Milton Harvest Festival Bike Race, held Sept. 10, were also recently announced.
The following were bike race winners, by category: Female 16-20, Katrina Wilson, 1:33:31; Famle 26-30, Christina Colonna, 1:53:41; Female 46-50, Katie Finlayson, 1:16:09; Female 51-55, Maria Wherley, 1:31: 24; Female 56-60, Laura Van Gilder, 1:15:46; Female 61-65, Karin Knisely, 2:00:10; Female 66-69, Karla Eisch, 1:50:17; Male 16-20, Eric Simakaski, 1:08:00; Male 21-25, Noah Koppenhaver, 1:07:54; Male 26-30, Patrick Brown, 1:07:52; Male 31-35, Devon DeVito, 1:07:59; Male 36-40, Glen Rectenwald, 1:08:03; Male 41-45, Shawn Frey, 1:08:19; Male 46-50, Martin Carreras, 1:07:57; Male 51-55, Kevin Westover, 1:07:54; Male 56-60, Thorr Pharr, 1:12: 38; Male 61-66, Bob Latsha, 1:12:15; Male 66-69, Bernard Bower Jr., 1:28:58; Male 70 and over, Rick Hofman, 1:30:28.
