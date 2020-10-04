LEWISBURG — For the first time in months, patrons are allowed to browse the collection at the Public Library for Union County (PLUC).
Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator, said the reopening was met with enthusiasm, notably from younger patrons.
In the interests of safety amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a time limit was imposed and for now there will be limits to the number of visitors at any one time. Facial masks and hand sanitizing on entry will also be required.
But even a limited return to normalcy at a local institution got a "thumbs up" from patrons. Library volunteers were also thanked on Thursday.
Jackie Dziadosz, PLUC marketing coordinator, said more than 60 volunteers were given a goodie bag distributed from the library porch.
"We've included a face mask, hand sanitizer and they'll get a treat they can pick out," Dziadosz said. "It's just a small thank you for the countless hours these folks give to help our library."
Among the treats were cookies baked by Sandy Trate in the shape of a collie in memory of "Emma, the Reading Dog."
Dziadosz said there had been no volunteers in the building since March. In regular times, volunteers would be shelving returned books, cleaning DVD discs and doing other tasks.
Volunteers also annually helped prepare for the library's used book sale and annual auction.
"We miss coming to the library," Dziadosz said. "And we miss (the volunteers)."
Visit www.unioncountylibraries.org or call 570-523-1172 for more information about libraries in the Union County system.
