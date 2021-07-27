LEWISBURG — An experienced practitioner of “Chee Gung,” officially spelled qigong, recently began instruction of the healthy practice in the Lewisburg area.
Michael LaBant recently started leading qigong sessions at 10 a.m. Mondays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Lewisburg Yoga Studio, 205 BrookPark Circle, Lewisburg.
LaBant explained that qigong was practiced in Asia several thousand years before the similar practice of tai chi. He called the earlier practice the “mother” for tai chi now widely practiced in the west.
Qigong integrates physical postures, breathing techniques and focused attention. Its objective is to allow the practitioner to unlock “chi” or a person’s natural sources of energy.
“Qigong is the most gentle way I have seen to unblock your ‘chi’ or your energy and to tap into your natural energy through deep breathing,” said Beatriz Benedit, Lewisburg Yoga Studio owner. “(It) is very gentle. Anyone from age 5 to 95 can benefit from this practice.”
Benedit noted qigong was compatible with yoga and other practices. But the long-time advocate of healthy practices conceded qigong was different. Benedit noted, for example, qigong could be done sitting down or laying on the floor. The studio will supply chairs on request for that purpose.
“You don’t have to be intimidated to think that you have bend like a pretzel or be as strong as a bodybuilder,” Benedit added. “That is a draw to this as well. That is why so many people can benefit from (qigong).”
LaBant also cited potential benefits for seniors including prevention of falls, ease of stress on joints, improvement of flexibility and strength. Qigong has been endorsed by medical organizations including the Cleveland Clinic, the US Department of Health and the Veteran’s Administration.
