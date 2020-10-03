LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center has announced names of students of the practical nursing program who have received honors for the semester ending August 2020.
Distinguished Honors are awarded to students who have achieved a final grade of 94% or above in each subject at the end of the semester. Honors are awarded to those who have achieved a final grade of 90% or above in each subject at the end of the semester. Dr. Timothy B. Campbell, RN and director, presented letters of commendation to the following students:
Distinguished Honors: Ginger Billman, Damira Budic, Lydie Fornwald, Jayme Opdyke, Carly Salter, Jillian Fee, Brittany Gallagher, Christian Heimbach, Emily Hibbs, Kari Houtz, Jessica Malia, Francesca Shreck, Phoebe Faden, Abbey O'Dell, Theresa Golden, Naisha Page, Valerie Weaver
Honors: Nancy Kinley, Austin Mull, Brittnee Stout, David Thomas, Honesti Yeagle, Hailey Ake, Kaylee Attinger, Sara Cooper, Emily Cumberledge, Jared Dunn, Tamara Kistler, Ashley Knepp, Lisa Markley, Kayla Maurer, Alyssa, McPherson, Keoka Miller, Carol Moore, Veda Nunamaker, Peyton Pankotai, Elizabeth Parker, Laura Reichner, Kendall Schriner, Rhena Sechrist, Julia Shipe, Jennifer Snyder, Kasandra Young, Brittany Fox, Melissa Mahlin, Ashley Wright.
