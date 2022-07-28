State Police at Milton DUI
MILTON — Kippriol Boynton, 57, of River Rouge, Mich., was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:05 a.m. June 23 at South Arch and Race streets, Milton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 12:11 am
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 12:11 am
MILTON — Kippriol Boynton, 57, of River Rouge, Mich., was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:05 a.m. June 23 at South Arch and Race streets, Milton.
Troopers said Boynton was driving a 2002 Honda CRV at the time of the incident.
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Four people sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 4:42 p.m. July 24 at Routes 642 and 54, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by Dana Lam, 23, of Danville, attempted to cross Route 54 from Route 642 and struck a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Danielle Supon, 22, of White Haven, and a 2016 Hyundai Azera driven by Michael Karpa, 60, of Hellertown.
Lam and a passenger in her vehicle, Matthew Steele, 23, of Danville, sustained injuries of unknown severity. Also sustaining injuries of unknown severity in the crash were Supon, and Alice Karpa, 63, of Hellertown, who was a passenger in Karpa’s vehicle.
Troopers cited Lam with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Milton man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:59 p.m. July 26 along Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Timothy Mong was driving a 1997 Honda Shadow east on Old Turnpike Road when he drove onto the right shoulder in an attempt to pass a 2006 Subaru Outback driven by Kelly Garrett, 45, of New Berlin. The Honda then struck the Outback, and an unspecified object on the side of the road.
Mong, who was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment, was cited with classes of licenses.
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a trespassing incident, which occurred at 5:35 p.m. July 25 along Paradise Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.