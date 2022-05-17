LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its June screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Free bone density screen, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screen: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, Sunbury YMCA, includes blood sugar screening; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center, includes blood sugar screening; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Milton YMCA, includes blood sugar screening; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, Mifflinburg YMCA.
