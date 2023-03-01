Muncy students Zoom to Rwanda in virtual trip

Third graders at Muncy’s Ward L. Myers Elementary School sit in on a Zoom call with third graders at Urukundo Learning Center in Nyamabuye, Rwanda.

 KAREN VIBERT-KENNEDY/(WILLIAMSPORT) SUN-GAZETTE

WILLIAMSPORT — When Mason Brown went to visit his great-grandmother in Nyamabuye, Rwanda, his third-grade teacher saw it as an opportunity for students to learn that children are the same no matter what continent they live on.

“I thought it would be amazing for the kids to connect with kids from a different country and see how they’re similar and how they’re different,” Maura Sleboda said.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.