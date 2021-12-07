LEWISBURG — A fourth Central PA Chamber of Commerce Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg.
Tea Jay Aikey, Central PA Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said just like previous versions it would be open to the public. It will also again be ideal for people returning to the workforce for one or more reasons.
Aikey added the roster of businesses represented would also be virtually new. She noted some of the companies were big and only one repeating participant planned to attend.
“That is encouraging to me to that employers are starting to think outside of the box,” Aikey said. “They are considering new ways to help fill that workforce shortage.
“These are all individuals that are willing and able and have knowledge,” she added. “But for whatever reason, they were out of the workforce for a bit. But now they need somebody to give them a second and welcome them back in.”
So-called second chance employees, Aikey observed, tend to be exceptionally loyal to the employer who gave them that chance. Similarly, people attending with fixed ideas about who may be interested in what they offer could be surprised at the positive turns their careers take.
“I think sometimes were kind of pigeon-hole,” Aikey said. “We think that manufacturing places only have jobs for men. That is not at all true. All those companies (also) have office jobs, but office jobs are not just for women.”
A New Design Landscaping, National Beef, BrightFarms, Ralph S. Alberts Co. First Commonwealth Bank, Watsontown Brick Co., JDK Management (Perkins), Weis Markets Distribution Center, Milton Travel Plaza were scheduled to send representatives.
