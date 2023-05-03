MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Middle School has announced its Terrific Kids for January, February and March.

The student recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. The winners are chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture, and will be awarded a cash gift sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis at the end of the year assembly.

