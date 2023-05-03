MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Middle School has announced its Terrific Kids for January, February and March.
The student recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. The winners are chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture, and will be awarded a cash gift sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis at the end of the year assembly.
For January, the sixth-grade Terrific Kid is Hayden Showalter. He is the son of Kristen and Cain Showalter. He is the brother of Chloe and Leona. He enjoys gym class when at school. Hayden likes to play baseball during his free time.
Kaelyn Ott received this honor for seventh grade. She is the daughter of Erin and Chris Ott and has three siblings: Christopher, Wyatt and Haley. Her school activities include archery and field hockey. Kaelyn’s favorite class is algebra.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Megan Blake, the daughter of Patty and Johnny Blake. Matthew and Andrew are her siblings. She is involved in band, choir, marching band, chorus fest, NJHS and SVB. Her future plans are to become a crime scene investigator or a police officer.
The February sixth-grade Terrific Kid is Laine Brubaker, the daughter of Jen and Jerrel Brubaker. She is the sister of Piper and Grady. Laine enjoys math class when at school. She likes to ride horses during her free time.
Ricardo Santana-Quiles is the Terrific Kid for the seventh grade. He is the son of Ietzel and Ricar and has two siblings: Ietzel and Kamille. His school activities include basketball and chorus. Ricardo likes to play video games and spend time with his brother.
The Terrific Kid for eighth grade is Derrick Bingaman, the son of Taunya and Rodney Bingaman. His sibling is Troy. Derrick is involved in PJAS and plays football and basketball.
The March sixth grade Terrific Kid is Olivia Sharp, the daughter of Megan and Judd Sharp. She is the sister of Hadley, Coleman, and Emerson. Olivia enjoys ELA class when at school. She likes to play the violin.
Landon Tucker is the recipient for the seventh grade. He is the son of Jeremy and Kara Tucker and has two siblings: Lincoln and Liam. In school, Landon enjoys gym class. He is a junior high wrestler.
The student for eighth grade is Logan Sauers. He is the son of Erin and Jason Sauers. Logan is involved in National Junior Honor Society and plays junior high basketball. He plans to become an aerospace engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.