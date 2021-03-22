MIFFLINBURG — A 42-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with felony counts of sexual assault of a child and related charges stemming from allegations he attempted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Mifflinburg police charged Timothy A. Troxell, of 306 N. Third St., Mifflinburg, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
The alleged incidents occurred Aug. 15-16 at a hotel in King of Prussia, and additional allegations indicate the incidents occurred in Mifflinburg as well.
According to court documents, Troxell kissed, touched and attempted to engage in intercourse with the girl and stopped only when the girl cried and pleaded with him to stop. Troxell allegedly kissed the girl over several areas of her body and removed her clothing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
