MILTON — The '80s TIME Bash will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., Milton.
Coctails and hors d'oeuvres will be served from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by dinner and awards from 6:30 to 7:30 and '80s music from 7:30 to 10.
Those attending must be at least 21 years old. Semi-formal attire is suggested.
To register to attend, visit www.VisitMiltonPA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.