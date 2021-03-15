Attempted homicide charges filed against Milton man

MILTON — A Milton man accused of slashing his father's hand while attempting to attack his girlfriend, and charging at a police officer while wielding a knife, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide and a slew of related counts.
Jacob Carl Beaver, 22, of 28 Stanton Ave., Milton, has been charged with felony criminal attempted homicide, felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing instrument of crime (two counts), simple assault, false imprisonment, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, at 28 Stanton Ave. Court documents were released Monday afternoon by the Office of District Judge Michael Toomey of Sunbury.
Milton Police Department Officer Dan Zettelmoyer wrote in the affidavit of probable cause that officers were called to Stanton Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.
Upon arriving on scene, Zettelmoyer received reports that two men were fighting in the street, with a woman fleeing in her car for safety.
Zettelmoyer wrote that he was directed to 28 Stanton Ave., where a man reported his son — Beaver — had slashed his hand with a knife. He said Beaver was in the home's basement.
The father reportedly said his son was slashing his own wrists, and asked Zettelmoyer to follow him to the basement.
"Upon rounding the corner, Jacob Beaver, the defendant in this case, immediately charged at me with a red knife in his hand," Zettelmoyer wrote. "The knife was held in a combat grip and held upwards in a threatening manner."
Zettelmoyer wrote that he stepped back and drew his gun.
"The defendant kept yelling to just do it," Zettelmoyer wrote. "The defendant would not listen to orders to drop his weapon, but did take two to three steps back."
Upon Milton Police Department Officer Jason Engleman arriving at the home, Zettelmoyer said he put his gun away and pulled out a taser. Engleman held Beaver at gunpoint.
While holding Beaver at bay, Zettelmoyer said officers noticed blood gushing from his neck.
Due to the threats against officers, and Beaver's condition, Zettelmoyer wrote that he deployed his taser.
"The taser did not make a full connection and the defendant showed no reaction," Zettelmoyer said, adding that a second taser was deployed toward Beaver.
"The deployment made a full connection and the defendant fell to the ground," he continued. "While under deployment of the taser, officers ran up and pulled the defendant from the knife and onto his stomach."
EMS personnel were called to the home to treat both Beaver and his father.
According to court documents, the father told police he was called to the home by Beaver's girlfriend, who reported that he was drinking alcohol and threatening her.
As the girlfriend was attempting to enter her car and leave the area with two children, court documents said Beaver allegedly attempted to attack her with a knife.
At that point, court papers said the father attempted to wrestle Beaver away from the woman. It was during this altercation that the father's hand was allegedly slashed with the knife.
According to Zettelmoyer, the incident was caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.
"The girlfriend was shown the security video," Zettelmoyer wrote. "She advised she was in fear of her life and thought she was going to be killed."
The girlfriend allegedly told police she had a protection from abuse order taken out against Beaver as the result of an incident which occurred in August.
According to online court records, Beaver was charged Aug. 23 with simple assault and harassment.
Beaver is awaiting arraignment before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, on the charges filed as a result of the March 12 incident.
