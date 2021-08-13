Have you ever stepped into a place — such as a historic home, battlefield or sports stadium — so filled with history that you can literally sense what a special place you are at?
I have visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway multiple times. Each time I arrive at the venue, I can feel the history that emanates from the storied facility. And that’s even before stepping into the amazing motorsports museum which is located on the premises.
From the time Bob Burman won the first IndyCar race contested at the facility — a 250-mile race held in 1909 — the speedway has been filled with historical moments that resonate to this day.
The track has featured numerous moments which exemplify the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
Ray Harroun, of Spartansburg, Pa., averaged just 74 mph when he drove his famed Marmon Wasp to victory in the inaugural Indy 500, a race contested over nearly seven hours on May 30, 1911. His car featured the first rear-view-mirror which any vehicle had ever been equipped with.
When Jeff Gordon — who was raised in nearby Pittsboro, Ind. — claimed his first Brickyard 400 win on Aug. 6, 1994, it was also a historic occasion. The race was NASCAR’s first at the facility, and was attended by several hundred-thousand spectators, one of the best-attended NASCAR races in history. The victory was Gordon’s first of five at the venue.
He shares a unique honor with Jimmie Johnson as being the only drivers to win five races contested on the Indianapolis oval. Johnson has claimed four Brickyard 400 trophies, and also won an IROC race on the oval.
While Gordon and Johnson hold a unique place in Indianapolis history, there’s something monumental about being able to win the Indy 500 multiple times as it’s difficult to win that race even once. Drivers like Michael Andretti and Scott Goodyear came heartbreakingly close to winning “the 500” on multiple occasions, but have no trophies to show for their efforts.
In 1977, AJ Foyt made history by becoming the first four-time Indy 500 winner. He was joined in 1987 by Al Unser and in 1991 by Rick Mears in being four-time winners.
Earlier this year, Helio Castroneves joined the elite group by claiming his fourth Indy 500 win, 12 years after winning his third race at the track. Castroneves’ celebration was one of the most emotional I can remember in recent history as he ran up and down the front stretch after the event, saluting the fans and hugging nearly everyone he came in contact with.
The celebration was so emotional as Castroneves realized the gravity of what he had accomplished.
Unfortunately, the track has also been filled with many emotional moments for all the wrong reasons.
In 1996, just a few days after winning his second-consecutive Indy 500 pole, Scott Brayton was killed in a pre-race practice crash. His rookie teammate Tony Stewart ended up starting from the pole position that year.
While Stewart never won the 500, I was in the grandstands at Indianapolis in 2005 when Stewart claimed his biggest-career victory as he held off Kasey Kahne in a battle to the finish of the Brickyard 400.
After the race, Stewart echoed a sentence I will never forget. “This is everything I ever dreamed for.”
Stewart won the 400 again in 2007. But in the years since that race, the Brickyard 400 has become a demolition derby, and fewer fans have turned out for the event each year.
Sunday, NASCAR will try something different and contest a race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield road course. I am sad the Brickyard 400 has been scrapped in favor of a road race. I have a feeling it will be only a few years until the division doesn’t even compete at Indianapolis.
One unique aspect of this weekend’s race race is that the IndyCar series will compete Saturday on the Indianapolis road course. While I also believe IndyCars belong only on Indy’s oval, I will be watching with much interest this weekend’s festivities at Indianapolis.
Should it be a successful weekend — and produce great racing — I could one day circle this event on my calendar as one I must attend.
